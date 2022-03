Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in two burglaries that occurred earlier this month in the Glenmont area. “On February 3, officers from the 4th District responded to 2500 block of Glenallen Ave. for the report of a burglary that just occurred,” reads an MCPD news release. “The investigation by detectives determined that during the overnight hours, an unknown male forced entry into two separate offices within the complex. Upon entering the offices, the suspect vandalized and stole property prior to fleeing the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO