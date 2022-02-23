ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in Floyd killing

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury hearing the case against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights needs only to get instructions from the judge before starting deliberations Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent a full day Tuesday in closing arguments that recapped a month of testimony...

Gwinnett Daily Post

Jury concludes first day of deliberations in civil rights case of 3 ex-officers connected to George Floyd's killing

Jurors concluded their first day of deliberations in the civil rights case of three former Minneapolis police officers connected to George Floyd's 2020 killing. The jury deliberated for more than seven hours Wednesday after receiving instructions from Judge Paul Magnuson. The panel of four men and eight women is expected to resume deliberating Thursday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter who texted 'they want a fight let's have it' is rewarded with far shorter sentence for testifying to January 6 committee: Jailed for just 28 days instead of six months prosecutors requested

A Capitol rioter has been granted leniency by a judge who cited his cooperation with the House January 6 committee in sentencing him to just 28 in prison. Robert Schornak, 39, of Michigan was sentenced on Friday by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who praised him for speaking to the select committee.
PROTESTS
Fresno Bee

She was jailed 13 days, then cops realized they arrested wrong woman, CA lawsuit says

A California woman who says she spent 13 days in jail in a case of mistaken identity has now filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department. On April 16, Bethany K. Farber was headed to Puerto Escondido, Mexico from Los Angeles when she was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents. They told her that she wasn’t allowed to board her flight and escorted her to a private room, thelawsuit filed Feb. 22 says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Burned Body Found Along Kelly Drive As 20-Year-Old Naasire Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a burned body found along Kelly Drive last week. Police say DNA analysis shows 20-year-old Naasire Johnson was the victim. His grandmother reported him missing last week and held a vigil Saturday in Spring Garden to raise awareness. Police say Naasire Johnson had been shot once in the neck. No information on possible suspects in his killing. @CBSPhilly (2/2) — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 28, 2022 Police found Johnson’s body on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Fairmount Park, right off Kelly Drive. Investigators say the body had a single gunshot wound to the neck, but it’s not clear if that was the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Married Texas school superintendent is on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his mistress when she refused to get an abortion: School board is accused of cover-up by two parents who were arrested for trying to expose charges

A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Retired Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot Popcorn-Throwing Man In Movie Theater Acquitted

A retired Florida police captain who fatally shot an unarmed man in a movie theater eight years ago has been acquitted. Curtis Reeves, 79, was acquitted by a jury on Friday following a nine-day trial in which Reeves testified that he’d feared for his life when he fatally shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson in 2014 while Oulson was on a movie date with his wife.
FLORIDA STATE
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hayleigh Kent missing: Urgent police appeal for 13 year old girl not seen for two days

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fresno Bee

6-year-old boy dies in drive-by shooting while playing at Mississippi park, cops say

A day at the park turned tragic for the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend, Mississippi police say. Oterrious “Bull” Marks was playing with friends when gunfire erupted at a McComb park Sunday, Feb. 20, the Enterprise-Journal reported, citing police. Marks’ mother, Kyoukius Washington, is now calling for an end to the “the recklessness and senselessness” that killed her young son.
PUBLIC SAFETY

