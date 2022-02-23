ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report ranks ‘hardest college to get into’ in each state

The Houston university has an acceptance rate of 10.9%. (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Rice University is the most difficult college to get into in the state of Texas, according to a report from financial news site 24/7 Wall St. The Houston-based university has an acceptance rate of 10.9% with a median SAT score of 1520 out of 1600, the report said.

The ranking was determined by reviewing data on admission and median SAT scores for colleges in each state, the report said.

The most difficult universities to get into in surrounding states include Harding University in Arkansas, Tulane University in Louisiana, Eastern New Mexico University in New Mexico and the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma, the report said.

Rice University is ranked as the 17th best college in the nation, tied with Cornell University, according to U.S. News and World Report . It is the highest-ranked university in the state of Texas, followed by the University of Texas at Austin, Southern Methodist University and Texas A&M University.

