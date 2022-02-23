ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

All Eyes on LeBron and the Lakers in NBA’s Second Half

By Chris Herring
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ou7dk_0eMmkEmN00

Barring a miraculous playoff run, things could look very different in L.A. a few months from now.

Between his taking his talents to South Beach, the decision to head back to Cleveland and now his time in Tinseltown, LeBron James has done a fair bit of moving around as the NBA’s biggest superstar over the past decade and a half or so.

Whether the 37-year-old will be on the move again this summer, despite having another year left on his contract beyond this one, remains to be seen. But the basketball world certainly grew curious this past All-Star weekend, during which LeBron made a point of not closing the door on a return to Cleveland .

It was one of a handful of things James said that raised eyebrows; it is noteworthy timing in light of the fact that the Lakers—just 27–31 and in ninth place out West—had just stood pat at the trade deadline. A deadline that James wanted, if not expected, to see his front office make some meaningful changes to the roster, according to a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst .

This isn’t to suggest James is certain to head for the exits, necessarily. Windhorst said the superstar more than likely still wants to be in Los Angeles, where he won the title in 2020 alongside running mate Anthony Davis . But the recent comments from James could be a transparent effort to force Lakers executive Rob Pelinka into making considerable roster moves come summertime, particularly with James being a free agent the following year.

The postmortem of this year’s Lakers club was always going to be fascinating. Hell, the dissection of that subject now , before even picking up the season’s second half, is compelling. How could it not be? Los Angeles—the NBA’s glitziest franchise—went even more all-in than before by flipping its depth for a polarizing talent in Russell Westbrook, who's bent counting statistics to his will for years while often struggling to mesh on-court with other stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yt5tV_0eMmkEmN00
Davis, Westbrook and James have failed to mesh on the court.

Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports

That swap, combined with Davis’s constant injury concerns ( now out for the next four weeks ), is sure to bring about questions about what all the Lakers can do in the coming months to meaningfully improve the roster without an abundance of assets . And if they can’t … do those realities effectively push an aging James out the door to a team with a clearer path to a ring?

Plenty will point the finger at owner Jeanie Buss and the organization’s lack of willingness to go deeper into the luxury tax to retain a key role player such as Alex Caruso, who fit James and the team like a glove and was due a payday . (Chicago, the team who ponied up for Caruso, ex-Laker Lonzo Ball and one-time Laker target DeMar DeRozan , has jumped from not making the postseason last year to being tied for first in the East so far this season.) Others will look squarely at Pelinka, who pushed all the right buttons while overseeing the title run two seasons ago , but reportedly frustrated James this past week by saying he had the star’s sign-off to not make changes to the league’s oldest roster at the deadline. (Per Windhorst, James didn’t send along such approval .)

And from what we know of James’s past—when he’s pushed to have star players join him—it’s only fair that he get a fair degree of criticism here as well. It’s been suggested that James and Davis more or less interviewed potential third stars this past offseason, before bypassing DeRozan and deciding on Westbrook as the player they wanted in purple-and-gold. It was a swing-for-the-fences trade that always looked risky with upside at best and disastrous at worst. Teams with spacing concerns such as the Lakers have would presumably benefit more from a No. 3 who serves as a threat from the perimeter, which Westbrook—who also doesn’t cut or do much when playing off the ball—has almost never been.

Still, even if you lay the blame at James’s feet—or even if this is it, and he says he wants out this summer—the bottom line is that he brought the organization a championship; just like he has with each of the other two clubs he’s played for. If nothing else comes of his tenure with the Lakers, that’s noteworthy for a club that had gone a franchise-record six consecutive years without reaching the playoffs . Dealing him away, even ahead of a contract year, would yield considerable assets despite his advancing age, as he’s still playing at an MVP level.

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yet as we wrote recently about the Nets, we’re seeing what feels like more and more cautionary tales from teams that go all-in, not only by cashing in their young talent but also by handing the keys to their star players , who aren’t necessarily paid to be general managers.

We don’t know whether LeBron will be in Los Angeles next season. But barring a miraculous playoff run, it seems nearly certain that things will look differently a few months from now.

More NBA Coverage:

Superstar Empowerment is Wrecking Havoc in the NBA
What We Did and Didn't See Coming This NBA Season
The NBA's One Minute Club

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Rob Pelinka
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Games#Second Half#Espn#Lakers Club
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Looks For The Exit Amid Ugly Lakers' Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers make have just reached an all-time low this season. In a performance that was lazy, inspired, and flat-out embarrassing, Lakers fans were showering their team in boos by the third quarter as their team was down 20+ points to the Pelicans. One revealing moment came in...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James reiterates commitment to Lakers

LeBron James reiterated his desire to finish out his career with the Lakers and said he doesn’t “push the buttons” when it comes to personnel decisions, as he told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and other media members after the team’s loss to the Clippers on Friday night.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James After Lakers-Clippers Game: "I'd Trust Reggie Jackson In The Clutch More Than LeBron James."

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers couldn't get past their city rivals Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, missing a big opportunity to start the final part of the season with the right foot. The Clips beat the Lakers 105-102 after the latter missed big opportunities to tie the game, earning plenty of criticism in the process.
NBA
iheart.com

LeBron James Readdresses His Future With Lakers

LeBron James said he's committed to the Los Angeles Lakers "as long as I can play," despite his recent public admission of planning to play alongside his son, Bronny, once the 17-year-old is NBA eligible. "This is a franchise I see myself being with. I'm here. I'm here," James said...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

52K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy