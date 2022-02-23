ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. announces birth of child, has successful knee surgery

By John Healy
 5 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. is not just a Super Bowl champion, but he is also now a father.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood, welcomed their first child, Zydyn, together on Thursday, Feb. 17.

“THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” he wrote in his caption. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.”

Beckham’s post captured more than just the emotions of his child, but also what he has felt the last 10 days from becoming a Super Bowl champion to needing ACL surgery, again, which he confirmed he underwent on Tuesday in a successful procedure.

Beckham, who is a free agent this offseason, also added that he plans to return to the field.

“If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come,” he wrote. “Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now ‘this my year’ BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before.”

