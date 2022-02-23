Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

There's nothing we love quite like a royal family throwback, whether it's a childhood photo of Princess Diana or a snap from Queen Elizabeth's early years as monarch. Now, the royal family has shared a rare pic of the queen's grandfather, King George V, who reigned from 1910 until his death in 1936. The throwback was posted to the family's Instagram Story in honor of World Radio Day, and they preceded it by saying, “The advent of public wireless broadcasting in the 1920s enabled millions of people across the globe to hear their King's voice for the first time in their own homes. On #WorldRadioDay, we look back on some of those early broadcasts.”

