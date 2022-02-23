ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth remains in isolation three days after receiving a...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Royal Family Shares Rare Snap of Queen Elizabeth’s Grandfather on Instagram

There's nothing we love quite like a royal family throwback, whether it's a childhood photo of Princess Diana or a snap from Queen Elizabeth's early years as monarch. Now, the royal family has shared a rare pic of the queen's grandfather, King George V, who reigned from 1910 until his death in 1936. The throwback was posted to the family's Instagram Story in honor of World Radio Day, and they preceded it by saying, “The advent of public wireless broadcasting in the 1920s enabled millions of people across the globe to hear their King's voice for the first time in their own homes. On #WorldRadioDay, we look back on some of those early broadcasts.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's heartbreaking statement after death of Princess Margaret

The Queen shared a close bond with Princess Margaret from childhood, and no doubt her younger sister was in her thoughts on Wednesday, which marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Margaret's death. Princess Margaret passed away on 9 February 2002, aged 71, and the monarch shared a heartbreaking statement at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nbc#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family
US Magazine

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Down in Live Video From Kyiv During Russian Invasion: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’

On the ground. Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave followers a glimpse of the situation in his native Ukraine as the Russian invasion began. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, filmed two Instagram videos on Thursday, February 24, that showed fans what the situation has been like since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the country earlier in the day.
WORLD
Boston 25 News

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth II has ruled the United Kingdom for so long that 80% of the country’s residents were not born when she ascended the throne. And while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Queen cancels virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms

The Queen will not undertake planned virtual engagements today as she is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms due to Covid, Buckingham Palace said.A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “As Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”It is understood further engagements over the coming week, such as her weekly conversation with the prime minister, will be decided upon nearer the time.The Queen had no public engagements in the diary this week except for some scheduled video meetings, The BBC reported. The palace announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Who Inherits Queen Elizabeth’s Money? A Look at the Monarchy’s Wealth

Queen Elizabeth II, the subject of endless fascination by non-royals, is no doubt a wealthy woman. The 95-year-old English monarch has had the longest reign in the nation’s history. She took over the throne in 1952. As she faces COVID-19, her subjects are reminded that she won't live forever. Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth’s money?
U.K.
TODAY.com

'AGT’ star Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Talented singer Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, died on Feb. 19 after a four-year battle with cancer. In a statement, her family confirmed Marczewski's death. "We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," they wrote in a statement to TODAY. "Those who knew her enjoyed her...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Honors Late Husband Prince Philip Using His Cane at Jubilee Event: Photo

Keeping her loved ones close. Queen Elizabeth II gave a sweet nod to her late husband, Prince Philip, during her first public appearance of 2022. The monarch, 95, attended a private event at her Sandringham Estate on Saturday, February 5, carrying a cane that Prince Philip used prior to his death. The sentimental accessory was on hand as Queen Elizabeth received guests and gifts to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her Accession Day. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's first family photo without Prince Philip revealed

A previously unseen photograph of the Queen with some of her great-grandchildren has been spotted in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, and it seems to be the first family portrait taken without her beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, following his death in April 2021. The image could...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy