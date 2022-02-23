ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media star Jimmy Darts spreads love with undercover kindness

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Kellogg, known as Jimmy Darts online, is on a...

Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star

A teddy bear that was lost during a family trip last month is back home after a busy vacation. Employees at Milwaukee’s airport found the bear and posted pictures of him on social media, showing the stuffed animal grabbing a cup of coffee and training to be a pilot. The post caught the attention of millions online, including the teddy bear’s owner, who was reunited with him on Tuesday. TODAY's Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.Feb. 16, 2022.
Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
'AGT’ star Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Talented singer Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, died on Feb. 19 after a four-year battle with cancer. In a statement, her family confirmed Marczewski's death. "We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," they wrote in a statement to TODAY. "Those who knew her enjoyed her...
Tom Llamas
Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence After Matthew Lawrence Split: ‘My Marriage Is Ending’

Cheryl Burke is breaking her silence following the news of her split from husband Matthew Lawrence after two years of marriage. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the ballroom pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”
Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
Ty Pennington responds to comments that he looks 'old,' and 'fat'

HGTV star Ty Pennington is responding to cruel comments he received after sharing a video of himself shirtless and dancing on a beach. “What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh, was then picked apart by strangers,” Pennington, 57, began a lengthy Instagram post titled, "Thoughts on aging."
J. Lo's twins are 14! See her touching birthday post for Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez's twins celebrated their 14th birthday on a pretty special day. The teenagers turned 14 on Tuesday (aka 2/22/22), and the singer showered them with love in a sweet montage video that she posted to her Instagram page. In the short clip, the 52-year-old shared photos and video footage...
Simone Biles reveals wedding details and how many kids she wants

Simone Biles is giving the inside scoop on her big day. The gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, who revealed last week that she and NFL player Jonathan Owens had gotten engaged on Valentine’s Day, answered fan questions about their wedding on her Instagram stories Monday. “Wedding planning has been going...
Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She 'Does Not Associate' With Former 'RHOC' Costar Heather Dubrow, Gives Update On How 'Happy' She Is With New Boyfriend

Vicki Gunvalson has never held back when it comes to saying how she really feels. During an episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, opened up about her former costar Heather Dubrow and gave an update about how her new man has been treating her following her nasty split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge, 62.
Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
