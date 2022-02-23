ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink talks teaming with Calm app to read bedtime stories

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Pink is teaming up with Calm, a relaxation and meditation...

Idaho State Journal

Finding My Way: A bedtime story

“Hey, Uncle V, will you tell me a bedtime story?”. “Sure, little man. What would you like to hear?”. “OK. Let’s see. Once there was a boy who lived in a faraway castle. He was a prince and was very rich, and so, naturally, he had many friends who wanted to play with him. They all loved playing inside the castle, so they often told him how wonderful he was, and they let him choose what games to play and let him pick the teams.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MindBodyGreen

An ER Doctor Makes The Case For Listening To Bedtime Stories (As An Adult)

As a kid, perhaps you listened to a story before bed, be it from the pages of your favorite fairy tale or a made-up adventure told in real time. It turns out, this childhood ritual comes with a fair share of benefits: Not only can bedtime stories help enhance children's language skills as they grow up and strengthen the bond between storyteller and listener, but these tales can also help relax their minds and lull them to sleep.
KIDS
TODAY.com

Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Ty Pennington responds to comments that he looks 'old,' and 'fat'

HGTV star Ty Pennington is responding to cruel comments he received after sharing a video of himself shirtless and dancing on a beach. “What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh, was then picked apart by strangers,” Pennington, 57, began a lengthy Instagram post titled, "Thoughts on aging."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'AGT’ star Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Talented singer Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, died on Feb. 19 after a four-year battle with cancer. In a statement, her family confirmed Marczewski's death. "We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," they wrote in a statement to TODAY. "Those who knew her enjoyed her...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

J. Lo's twins are 14! See her touching birthday post for Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez's twins celebrated their 14th birthday on a pretty special day. The teenagers turned 14 on Tuesday (aka 2/22/22), and the singer showered them with love in a sweet montage video that she posted to her Instagram page. In the short clip, the 52-year-old shared photos and video footage...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Cozies Up in Turtleneck Sweater and Light-Wash Jeans to Read Bedtime Story

Kate Middleton looked perfectly casual while reading a children’s story. The royal read “The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark” during Sunday’s episode of “CBeebies Bedtime Stories” to mark Children’s Mental Health Week. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on Instagram, Kate reminded children that they are not alone when they feel fearful. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) The classic children’s book ties into this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme: “Growing Together.” In the story, a baby barn owl named Plop is frightened of the dark, but he’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Simone Biles reveals wedding details and how many kids she wants

Simone Biles is giving the inside scoop on her big day. The gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, who revealed last week that she and NFL player Jonathan Owens had gotten engaged on Valentine’s Day, answered fan questions about their wedding on her Instagram stories Monday. “Wedding planning has been going...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
TODAY.com

‘Don’t ignore it.’ Woman shares diagnosis after smartwatch detects rapid heart rate

After a ‘disastrous’ travel day of canceled trips, Holly Weiss felt exhausted walking off the plane and sat down to rest. She thought the stress of work and travel had exhausted her. But when she woke from a nap later, she felt her heart pounding and struggled to breathe. She put her smartwatch on and noticed that her resting heart rate was at 140 beats per minute.
ELECTRONICS

