Pink talks teaming with Calm app to read bedtime stories

“Hey, Uncle V, will you tell me a bedtime story?”. “Sure, little man. What would you like to hear?”. “OK. Let’s see. Once there was a boy who lived in a faraway castle. He was a prince and was very rich, and so, naturally, he had many friends who wanted to play with him. They all loved playing inside the castle, so they often told him how wonderful he was, and they let him choose what games to play and let him pick the teams.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO