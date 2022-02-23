Pink talks teaming with Calm app to read bedtime stories

The duchess’s reading of The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark was broadcast on CBeebies. The Duchess of Cambridge has invited young viewers into her “bedtime story den” for a reading on CBeebies of a book she enjoyed as a little girl. Kate described the children’s...
“Hey, Uncle V, will you tell me a bedtime story?”. “Sure, little man. What would you like to hear?”. “OK. Let’s see. Once there was a boy who lived in a faraway castle. He was a prince and was very rich, and so, naturally, he had many friends who wanted to play with him. They all loved playing inside the castle, so they often told him how wonderful he was, and they let him choose what games to play and let him pick the teams.”
As a kid, perhaps you listened to a story before bed, be it from the pages of your favorite fairy tale or a made-up adventure told in real time. It turns out, this childhood ritual comes with a fair share of benefits: Not only can bedtime stories help enhance children's language skills as they grow up and strengthen the bond between storyteller and listener, but these tales can also help relax their minds and lull them to sleep.
Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
HGTV star Ty Pennington is responding to cruel comments he received after sharing a video of himself shirtless and dancing on a beach. “What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh, was then picked apart by strangers,” Pennington, 57, began a lengthy Instagram post titled, "Thoughts on aging."
A beloved member of Karen Laine's family is on the mend after undergoing a surgical procedure. The Good Bones star revealed in a Tuesday, Feb. 22 Instagram post that her family dog Adelle, whom she sweetly referred to as her "little fluffernutter," had "her rear knees surgically repaired" that morning and was now recovering.
Talented singer Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, died on Feb. 19 after a four-year battle with cancer. In a statement, her family confirmed Marczewski's death. "We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," they wrote in a statement to TODAY. "Those who knew her enjoyed her...
Jennifer Lopez's twins celebrated their 14th birthday on a pretty special day. The teenagers turned 14 on Tuesday (aka 2/22/22), and the singer showered them with love in a sweet montage video that she posted to her Instagram page. In the short clip, the 52-year-old shared photos and video footage...
If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
Kate Middleton looked perfectly casual while reading a children’s story.
The royal read “The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark” during Sunday’s episode of “CBeebies Bedtime Stories” to mark Children’s Mental Health Week. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on Instagram, Kate reminded children that they are not alone when they feel fearful.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)
The classic children’s book ties into this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme: “Growing Together.” In the story, a baby barn owl named Plop is frightened of the dark, but he’s...
Simone Biles is giving the inside scoop on her big day. The gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, who revealed last week that she and NFL player Jonathan Owens had gotten engaged on Valentine’s Day, answered fan questions about their wedding on her Instagram stories Monday. “Wedding planning has been going...
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
After a ‘disastrous’ travel day of canceled trips, Holly Weiss felt exhausted walking off the plane and sat down to rest. She thought the stress of work and travel had exhausted her. But when she woke from a nap later, she felt her heart pounding and struggled to breathe. She put her smartwatch on and noticed that her resting heart rate was at 140 beats per minute.
A THRIFTY mom has revealed how she saves hundreds of dollars on treats for herself and her kids - by rummaging through people's garbage. Although some people would rather pay full price for the product before sticking their hand in a dumpster, she proved how rewarding it can be. The...
Hoda Kotb is known for her loyalty and has a close-knit circle of friends, both in the public eye and out of the spotlight. And this week, the kind-hearted star shone a light on her best friend, Karen Swensen, as she marked an end of an era. Karen retired on...
Comments / 0