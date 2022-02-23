Girls fall to South Hamilton bringing season to an end

WESTWEGO — St. Thomas Aquinas’ quest for a third consecutive state championship appearance came up short in a 72-17 loss to No. 1 Lafayette Christian on Wednesday afternoon. The No. 5 Lady Falcons struggled against the Lady Knights’ relentless defense that face guarded St. Thomas’ guards on top...
Forty four minutes, that's how much time ticked off the clock in the Class A Upper State title game between High Point and Denmark-Olar on Saturday afternoon at Bob Jones University. The three overtime periods – at four minutes a pop – essentially added an extra quarter and half to...
KERNERSVILLE — The basketball season at East Forsyth ended abruptly Thursday night as the Eagles girls and boys teams lost in the second round of the Class 4-A state playoffs. Alexander Central’s girls, the No. 10 seed, knocked off No. 7 seed East Forsyth 41-40, then No. 11 Charlotte...
BRAINERD — Four Brainerd Warriors reached double figures, led by Myah Nelson’s 15 points as Brainerd ended the regular season with a 56-45 Central Lakes Conference victory over Alexandria Friday, Feb. 25. Meghan Smith and Olivia Tautges both scored 11 points and Kate Stadum scored 10 for the...
WINTERVILLE — The 2021 fall girls sports season at South Central saw a handful of strong individual performances. Highlighting that group was the play on the tennis court of Pradnya Akula, who has been named The Daily Reflector’s Girls’ Athlete of the Fall for the Falcons. Akula...
FORT WORTH — Keep attacking. It's almost a broken record at this point, but Texas Tech coach Mark Adams continues to repeat the message until his team realizes good things when an aggressive mindset is taken on the offensive end. The message was heard early on as the No....
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
The Washburn Rural boys wrestling team has proved it's here to stay.
After winning the first team state championship in program history last year, Washburn Rural (151) beat out Derby (142.5), Free State (134), Dodge City (122) and Manhattan (119.5) on Friday to repeat as 6A team state champions.
Fayetteville State defeated Virginia Union 65-62 on Saturday in Baltimore to win the Broncos' first CIAA men's basketball championship since 1973.
The win gives Fayetteville State (21-8) an automatic berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
By: Eric Jones/Louisiana Tech Athletics RUSTON, La. – On a blistering cold Friday night, Louisiana Tech moves to 5-0 following a 6-1 win over Tulane at J.C. Love Field at Patterson Park. Louisiana Tech is 5-0 for the first time since 2017. Jonathan Fincher earned the win, tossing 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts and only one […]
