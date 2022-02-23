ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

COVID-19 reporting transitions to IDPH website

 3 days ago

IDPH will no longer require testing entities to report negative COVID-19 test results. With the influx of rapid in home tests and the frequency of testing currently occurring, this data point is no longer as meaningful as it once was. IDPH began collecting COVID related data...

Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Press

California legislation targets doctors, websites sharing COVID-19 misinformation

(The Center Square) – California lawmakers introduced two bills on Tuesday, hoping to crack down on COVID-19 misinformation spread by websites and doctors. Assembly Bill 2098, introduced Tuesday by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, would label the spread of COVID-19 misinformation by doctors as “unprofessional conduct.” Under the law, the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board could bring disciplinary action against certified physicians or surgeons for spreading inaccurate information about the virus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa’s COVID-19 outlook improving, IDPH data shows

IOWA – The latest numbers reported from the Iowa Department of Health continue to show improvements in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state. Over the last seven days, the IDPH has confirmed 8,370 positive tests of coronavirus. Prior to this update, the seven-day rolling total hadn’t been below 10,000 since December […]
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
Victoria Advocate

160 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 12 As of Friday, 111 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 591 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Nine ICU beds were available, and 23 were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here. County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 5,582 (+13) 3,513 2,025 44 55.34% DeWitt 6,454 (+6) 3,923 2,439 92 47.38% Goliad 1,177 (+3) 761 386 30 44.59% Jackson 3,206 (+4) 2,583 568 55 47.29% Lavaca 4,227 (+1) 2,629 1,489 109 46.06% Matagorda 8,168 (+14) 6,708 1,289 171 50.43% Refugio 1,756 (+2) 1,133 592 31 56.38% Victoria 18,571 (+27) 16,501 1,687 383 52.31% Wharton 8,620 (+90) 6,868 1,552 200 55.06% 9-County Total 57,761 (+160) 44,619 12,027 1115 50.54%
VICTORIA, TX
#Covid#Updates Idph#Iowans
WMBF

DHEC announces changes to COVID-19 reporting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are changing their COVID-19 testing strategy beginning March 1. Citing the increase in accuracy of at-home COVID-19 testing and a decrease in demand for drive-through PCR testing the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they will begin to reduce testing operations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County updates COVID-19 reporting

As we begin to move out of the emergency phase of the pandemic in Teton County, the county health department will be making some changes to the Teton County COVID-19 Dashboard. Although Teton County has remained in the Red or High COVID-19 Risk Level since July 2021, there have been changes that make Teton County’s COVID-19 situation different from other areas of the Country.
TETON COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Death Reported in Cayuga County

A Cayuga County woman in her 90’s has passed away after previously testing positive for COVID-19. It is the 137th COVID-related death in the county. 112 residents are in mandatory isolation according to the county’s Health Department. Nine residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Get the top...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
TheStreet

Biden Administration Suffers Crushing Defeat For Electric Vehicle Pledge

Finally, there will be no twists or last-minute changes. The play will be played as originally written, despite pressure and controversy. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed its deal with specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report to finalize plans for between 50,000 and 165,000 gas-powered delivery vehicles.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Doctors overlook a curable cause of high blood pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

