This article first appeared in the Feb. 18, 2022 flipbook. Seated in the dimly lit LBJ auditorium, Amy Kroll’s eyes beamed as Hillary Clinton strolled onto the stage just days after the 2018 midterm elections to receive a public service award and share her experiences as a woman in politics. With eyes glued to the glowing stage, Kroll began to imagine helping women launch political careers.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO