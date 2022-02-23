ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtMDs_0eMmfXud00 Edward G. Kenny (“Ned”), 77, of Wall, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, February 20, at home surrounded by his family. He lived a life filled with love and faith, in service to his family, friends, and neighbors. Ned was born in Brooklyn, New York, to John and Eugenie Kenny, and was the second son of five siblings. Always a good student, he graduated first in his eighth-grade class, went on to attend Xaverian High School, and then the Redemptorist high school seminary at St. Mary’s College in North East, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of St. John’s University and received a Master’s degree in Education Administration from Baruch College, City University of New York. He worked as a teacher and educational evaluator for the New York City Board of Education for 38 years, served as an English and Special Education tutor, and taught at Brookdale Community College. A man of many talents, he was “Deadly Nedley” (or just plain “Deadly”) on the basketball court, and equally deadly on the ivory keys or the dance floor. But he was best known as the family poet, happily celebrating friends and family with his gift of rhyme on their birthdays, graduations, weddings or retirements. He loved the beauty of nature, especially the foliage in Saugerties, New York, where he spent his childhood summers with his many cousins, who were like second brothers and sisters to him. He was a man of great faith, and a parishioner of St. Catherine-St. Margaret parish, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He also dedicated time to delivering talks at religious retreats. This peaceful, loving, caring and beautiful man has left an everlasting legacy of kindness, one that will be passed on for generations to come. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Janet (Gavin), his daughter Christy and her husband Robert Notigan, his son Gavin and his husband Angus MacLean Rennie, and his two grandsons, Robby and Pierce, his sisters, Eugenie Kenny, Mary Therese and her husband Bart Leverich, his brother, Liam Kenny, and his in-laws Arlene Crane, Carol and Peter Murray, Jack and Susan Gavin, and his nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Eugenie and John Kenny, his brother, the Reverend Pierce Kenny, CSsR, and sister-in-law, Patricia Kenny. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church, 300 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, New Jersey, on February 24 at 10:30 a.m. The mass can also be viewed remotely through a live streaming at scsmsl.org , by going to “Watch Mass at St. Margaret.” In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to The Parish of San Antonio de Padua, c/o Rev. Jose Rached CSsR, Misioneros Redentoristas, P.O. Box 2820, Guayama, Puerto Rico 00785-282, or The Center in Asbury Park, Inc., 806 Third Ave. Asbury Park NJ 07712. O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com .

