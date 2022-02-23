ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

How “tax-friendly” is Tennessee?

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, 8 of the 10 schools on the list are private schools. Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Tennessee using rankings from Niche .

#10. Central Magnet School
– District: Rutherford County Schools, TN
Public
– Enrollment: 1,248 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. The Ensworth School
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 1,189 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Baylor School
– Location: Chattanooga
Private
– Enrollment: 1,022 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Memphis University School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 630 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School
– District: Metro Nashville Public Schools, TN
Public
– Enrollment: 907 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee

#5. Harpeth Hall School
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 720 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Montgomery Bell Academy
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 829 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Lausanne Collegiate School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 851 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. St. Mary’s Episcopal School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 827 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. University School of Nashville
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 1,071 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

You may also like: Integration begins in Clinton: A major civil rights moment in Tennessee .

