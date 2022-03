One of my fondest high school memories came from Kingdom Hearts 2. After you beat the game, you unlock a "superboss" battle with Sephiroth, the iconic villain from Final Fantasy 7. That bastard had a giant health bar and an even bigger sword that could kill you in one hit. One Saturday, my friend and I pulled an all-nighter trying to beat him. From midnight to 7 a.m., we passed the controller from one to the other after each death. As the rising sun started peeking through my bedroom's blinds, I did it. Sephiroth was slain. Victory nourished my sleep-deprived bones.

