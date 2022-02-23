ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of man shot dead by Jefferson Parish deputies demands transparency

By Anna McAllister
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — Shocked and distraught, the family of 34-year-old Daniel Vallee wants answers after he was shot dead by police last week in Marrero.

“His body was filled with bullets. They completely just destroyed a human being,” said Michael Asuncion, Daniel Vallee’s cousin.

MORE FROM ANNA MCALLISTER: How a woman’s disappearance in New Orleans could be connected to another woman’s murder

On Wednesday, February 16, Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a noise complaint on the 500 block of Wilson Street.

When they arrived, they found Vallee sitting in a car outside of a known drug house. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vallee locked the car doors and refused to cooperate. About 15 minutes later, Vallee dropped his hands onto his steering wheel, hitting his horn, and that’s when two deputies shot.

“Their perception was that their life was in danger at that point in time. Unfortunately, the use of force in this situation was not justified,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

JPSO arrested former deputies 29-year-old Isaac Hughes and 35-year-old Johnathan Louis for manslaughter.

“Manslaughter seems a little light but it’s nice seeing that they are doing something,” said Asuncion.

University of New Orleans reacts to student’s mysterious death

Asuncion says Vallee didn’t get out of the car because of a prior experience with JPSO.

“He was hit, he was — you know — they struck him. He had problems with them before that was the only reason he didn’t want to get out of the vehicle,” said Asuncion.

Vallee’s shooting is the first officer-involved shooting to be captured on body cameras by JPSO deputies.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto has not said when that footage will be released, but Vallee’s family says their desperate to know what really happened.

“We just want honesty, truth, and transparency,” said Asuncion.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Vallee’s family. Click here to donate.

Comments / 34

Guest
5d ago

I say good job to our men in blue! Why do people love defending criminals and criminal behavior?? Just remember you or one of your loved ones could become the next target. That’s one less criminal we as a society have to deal with. Do the right things in life obey the law just like everyone else and he wouldn’t have found himself in that position. Those officers should be released and given a medal.

Reply(5)
11
Dedrick Chambers
5d ago

of course they were black cops who were fired 🙄 smh na if it was two white police firing on a black man it would be justified just like what happen in terrytown at the IHOP you go figure

Reply(6)
12
Lance-Lauryn Suter Mercier
5d ago

What was he doing at a drug house? Does anyone else think that had he just “done what he was told”, he’d still be alive? What is wrong with these people? It’s very simple…. “Do what you’re told to do, and you stay alive!”. These people have such problems with authority, that it gets them killed every time…. And then it’s the cops fault… 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(1)
6
 

