Steuben County man arrested following traffic stop

Police report the arrest of a Steuben County man after a traffic stop.

According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Carl F. Wilson, 67, of Bath following a traffic stop in the village.

Wilson was observed driving while having a suspended NYS drivers license. Wilson was ticketed for the offense.

He will appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

