ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Madilynn Albright's Softball Stats

MaxPreps
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadilynn has played on 2 softball teams covered...

www.maxpreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxpreps#Batting Varsity
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
247Sports

USC men's hoops Oregon road sweep fueled by key stats

Another week, another two wins for the USC Men’s Basketball Team. The Men of Troy got a Pac-12 road sweep of the Oregon schools and now the overall winning streak is up to six with wins in eight of the last nine games for a sterling 25-4 record (14-4 Pac-12). The two narrow wins in the Northwest kept the Trojans as the No. 26 team in the NCAA NET rankings. USC is 4-1 against Quad I opponents and has avoided a bad loss, going 6-0 against Quad IV opponents this season. Last week, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm bumped the Trojans up to the six-seed in the West with a date in Milwaukee against 11-seed SMU. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi included the Trojans as a six-seed in the East Region in his bracketology. That would set them up for an opening game against 11-seed Rutgers in Buffalo. This week, Palm has Trojans on the same six-seed line but in the South playing BYU in Buffalo. Curiously, Palm has UCLA as a five-seed in that same region. Lunardi’s 2/25 brackets include the Trojans as the six-seed playing 11-seed Davidson in a West Regional opener in San Diego. Even though the Trojans did not gain ground after their two narrow victories, it’s more about their level of play at this point of the season, though they have a massive resumé-boosting opportunity tomorrow night at Galen Center when NET No. 2 Arizona hits the BLVD, so let’s look at the week that was for USC inside the numbers.
CORVALLIS, OR
golfmagic.com

Do you have to place your marker behind the golf ball on the green?

During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
GOLF
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy