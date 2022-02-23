Madilynn Albright's Softball Stats

Another week, another two wins for the USC Men’s Basketball Team. The Men of Troy got a Pac-12 road sweep of the Oregon schools and now the overall winning streak is up to six with wins in eight of the last nine games for a sterling 25-4 record (14-4 Pac-12). The two narrow wins in the Northwest kept the Trojans as the No. 26 team in the NCAA NET rankings. USC is 4-1 against Quad I opponents and has avoided a bad loss, going 6-0 against Quad IV opponents this season. Last week, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm bumped the Trojans up to the six-seed in the West with a date in Milwaukee against 11-seed SMU. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi included the Trojans as a six-seed in the East Region in his bracketology. That would set them up for an opening game against 11-seed Rutgers in Buffalo. This week, Palm has Trojans on the same six-seed line but in the South playing BYU in Buffalo. Curiously, Palm has UCLA as a five-seed in that same region. Lunardi’s 2/25 brackets include the Trojans as the six-seed playing 11-seed Davidson in a West Regional opener in San Diego. Even though the Trojans did not gain ground after their two narrow victories, it’s more about their level of play at this point of the season, though they have a massive resumé-boosting opportunity tomorrow night at Galen Center when NET No. 2 Arizona hits the BLVD, so let’s look at the week that was for USC inside the numbers.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO