ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme heat raises risk for mental health crises in U.S., study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVz0a_0eMmZHAp00

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Adults in the United States are at increased risk for seeking emergency room care for mental health crises, including substance use, anxiety and stress, when it's hot, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.

Days with higher-than-normal temperatures during the summer in the United States saw increased rates of emergency room visits for mental health-related conditions, the data showed.

This trend was particularly true for substance use disorder, anxiety and stress disorders, and mood disorders, such as depression, the researchers said.

As days of extreme heat are expected to increase due to worsening climate change, the findings suggest a rise in mental health crises and demand for ER care nationally may occur in the years ahead, they said.

"On days of extreme heat, it is important that we each take the precautions necessary to take care of ourselves and our loved ones," study co-author Gregory Wellenius said in a press release.

This can include checking on neighbors or family members who may be susceptible to health impacts of heat exposure, said Wellenius, a professor of environmental health and director of the Climate and Health Program at Boston University School of Public Health.

The poor are the most vulnerable to the health effects of warming temperatures, earlier research suggests.

Warmer temperatures also worsen the impact of air pollution, which adversely affects heart, lung and brain health, studies have found.

For this study, Wellenius and his colleagues collected medical claims data on mental health-related ER visits from the OptumLabs Data Warehouse, which contains anonymous, long-term health information for more than 200 million people with private insurance and/or Medicare Advantage plans.

The researchers analyzed about 3.5 million ER visits among 2.2 million adults age 18 years and older that occurred during the "warm season" -- from May to September -- from 2010 to 2019.

Days of extreme heat, or those with temperatures above the 95th percentile of temperature distributions by county, increased the risk for ER visits related to substance use disorders among adults in the affected regions by 8%, the data showed.

The risk for ER visits for anxiety and stress disorders rose by 7% on days of extreme heat, as did visits related to mood disorders, the researchers said.

On days of extreme heat, adults' risk for ER visits due to self-harm injuries, including suicide attempts, increased by 6%, while it rose by 5% for visits related to schizophrenia and delusional disorders, they said.

The impact of heat on mental health was similar across age groups, and evident in both men and women and in every region of the country, according to the researchers.

"These results show that heat can profoundly impact the mental health of people regardless of age, sex or where they live," Wellenius said.

The impact of heat was slightly higher in the Northeast, Midwest and Northwest -- it increased the risk for ER visits related to mental health crises in these regions by 10% to 12% -- than in the southern United States, the data showed.

Although these regions generally have lower temperatures than in the South, "that is exactly why the populations in these areas might suffer the most during times of high temperatures," study co-author Amruta Nori-Sarma said in a press release.

"Heat events will become even more extreme as the climate continues to warm, so it's doubly important to identify the populations that are most vulnerable," said Nori-Sarma, an assistant professor of environmental health at Boston University School of Public Health.

Comments / 1

esther evans
5d ago

Mental health has a lot to do with how you think. The brain is like a muscle, you have to work it and feed it appropriately for it to function well. Try to see the bright side of life. Be thankful for the little things. These posts about depression need to be viewed for what they are and decide not to let whatever the topic of the day get you down. People have dealt with heat since the beginning of time.

Reply
2
Related
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Brain Health#Extreme Heat#Depression#Jama Psychiatry#Medicare Advantage
MedicalXpress

Illicit amphetamine ('speed') use linked to 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis

The illicit use of amphetamines, the stimulants commonly known as 'speed', is linked to a 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis, finds a 10 year study published online in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. This increased risk was seen across all age groups, but was especially noticeable among women and those...
HEALTH
WebMD

Too Much Marijuana Can Make You Unpleasantly, Dangerously Sick

Feb. 11, 2022 -- At the center of the emerging science on the unintended consequences of daily long-term use of marijuana lies a paradox. For years, medical marijuana has been used to ease nausea from cancer chemotherapy and GI conditions. Now, with greater legalization comes growing awareness that chronic use of marijuana -- also known as cannabis -- can trigger a condition where, ironically, a person has hard-to-control vomiting and nausea.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
Mercury News

Popular ’80s party drug slowly gains respect as PTSD treatment

Retired Army Sgt. Jonathan Lubecky couldn’t get the year he spent in Iraq out of his head. Loud noises and people wearing backpacks triggered flashbacks, and he regularly woke up from nightmares in a cold sweat. He tried to take his own life five times between 2006 and 2013.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Anti-Seizure Drug Targeted for Controlled Substance Restrictions

The popular pain and seizure drug gabapentin is under fire for its alleged role in America’s overdose crisis, with an influential consumer advocacy group urging the government to classify the prescription medication a controlled substance. Almatica Pharma’s Gralise and. Pfizer. ‘s Neorontin are among the brand-name drugs that...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

Numbers Indicate The Opioid Crisis Is Here To Stay

​​Despite all the efforts to hold those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable and to diminish the use of the drug, the epidemic appears to be here to stay. The medical journal the Lancet has estimated that 1.2 million people will die from overdose deaths by 2029, and most of those deaths will result from opioid use if historical trends continue.
HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
Essence

Heartburn Or Heart Disease? The Subtle Warning Signs Of A Sick Heart

A doctor shares a short list of some lesser-known clues of heart disease to be aware of. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was some kind of heads-up – perhaps an audible lub-dub – you could get when your heart is in trouble? Unfortunately, the chilling reality is you could have a heart attack that is so subtle you might confuse it for indigestion, anxiety, or a sore chest muscle. Truly, it’s not always as dramatic as in the movies. You can be caught off guard by a sick heart that doesn’t bring about profuse sweating, clinching of the chest, or gasping for air. But in real life, that’s not always how a failing heart behaves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Ovarian cancer symptoms are being ignored, UK charity warns

GPs and women are still ignoring key symptoms of ovarian cancer despite better awareness of the disease, a charity has warned, prompting fears that yet more patients will be diagnosed late and “die needlessly”. Symptoms include frequently having a swollen tummy or feeling bloated; pain or tenderness in...
CANCER
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
296K+
Followers
51K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy