Vince McMahon Once Banned A Dog For Life After Biting An On-Screen WWE Talent

By Thomas Lowson
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has said his dog Fifi received a lifetime ban from WWE events from Vince McMahon himself. In 2004, Dupree was drafted to SmackDown and brought...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

wrestlingrumors.net

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

411mania.com

411mania.com

PWMania

PWMania

wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

stillrealtous.com

ComicBook

PWMania

wrestlingrumors.net

Popculture

stillrealtous.com

