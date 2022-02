MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Montgomery residents say they do not feel heard. It was a pressing topic at Thursday’s Office of Violence Prevention roundtable. “Raise your hand if you’ve called the city and you don’t get a phone call back,” one attendee said. “(You) tell us if you see something, say something, but you’re not picking up the phone to hear what we’ve seen.”

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO