(The Center Square) – A report published by The Tax Foundation Tuesday showcases Minnesota’s heavy tax burden on top earners compared with neighboring states. Minnesota is one of 32 states with a graduated-rate income tax. Single filers pay 5.35% if they make up to $28,080; 6.80% if they make between $28,080 and $92,230; 7.85% if they make between $92,230 and $171,200; and 9.85% if they make more than $171,220. Those percentages apply to married couples filing jointly for the following bracket levels: $41,050, $163,060, and $284,810. Standard deductions are $12,900 for single filers and $25,800 for married couples. Personal exemption per dependent is $4,450. Bracket levels are annually adjusted for inflation.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO