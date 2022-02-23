ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private Equity-backed Carbon Offset Vendors Bluesource, Element To Merge

By David French, Timothy Gardner
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBluesource and Element Markets, two private equity-backed providers of products and services such as carbon credits to companies seeking to take action on climate change, said on Wednesday they had agreed to merge. The combined entity will be majority-owned by the impact investing arm of alternative asset manager TPG...

