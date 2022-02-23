ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Can Dolphin Help You Catch More Fish?

fishgame.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany offshore anglers may not realize it, but the answer to this question is a resounding yes. Now, those dolphin obviously aren’t going to push any fish towards your baits, but…. When you see dolphin thrashing on the surface and jumping out of the water irregularly in large...

fishgame.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Massive Great White Shark Snatched 100lb Tuna From Fisherman's Catch

A massive great white shark stole 100-pound tuna from a Hawaii fisherman. A great white shark approached the boat of Nick Morris - the fisherman - while he was fishing 15 miles off Honolulu County for yellowfin tuna. It took the shark only seconds to rip the tuna from Morris'...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Washington State Will Pay You To Catch Fish

It’s safe to say that any true fisherman would fish for free everyday for the rest of their life, no questions asked. But, what if there was an opportunity to turn those casts into dollars? It would certainly be something worth listening to. The Yamika Herald says that the...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelagic Fish#More Fish#Dolphins#Squid
People

Rescuers Free Humpback Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear While Her Calf Looks on — Watch Video

A mother humpback whale that had been swimming with hundreds of feet of fishing line tangled around her body is finally free. On Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, rescuers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed an ailing humpback whale some love by freeing the marine mammal from hundreds of feet of fishing equipment, per an NOAA release obtained by Storyful.
ANIMALS
PennLive.com

Seal helps save man from drowning in freezing water

A man in California was on his boat when he accidentally fell over. He believes it would’ve been it for him, too, if a seal hadn’t helped save him from drowning. The New York Post reports how Scott Thompson, who’s a sea urchin diver by trade, had taken his boat out onto a rather cold Santa Barbara Channel a few weeks back. Despite his experience, though, Thompson managed to make a mistake that caused him to fall overboard.
CALIFORNIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

Giant squid caught by fisherman dubbed a 'monster of the deep'

In a scene straight out of a sci-fi film, a fisherman in Hawaii has caught a giant squid dubbed a “monster from the deep”. Nikko Eterovich caught the diamondback squid on 1 February, and he said it was the biggest he ever had caught and its weight even broke the Hawaii state record at around 15 kilograms.
HAWAII STATE
The Atlantic

Florida’s Bonefish Are Riddled With Human Drugs

This post was originally published by Hakai. A slender forked tail suddenly pokes through the surface of the shallow waters around Biscayne Bay, Florida, some 150 feet in front of where our small skiff is floating. The tail belongs to a bonefish, a skittish and elegant species with an elongated body roughly the length of an adult male’s forearm and so called because of its numerous little bones. The fish is busily using its slim snout to dig in the sediment and seagrass for crabs, shrimp, and other good things to eat. As it does so, the tip of its tail pops up, and Nicholas Castillo, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University, calls excitedly, “It’s tailing.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tacoma News Tribune

‘What the heck is this?’ Ice fisherman reels in rare ‘golden’ fish at Minnesota lake

Lifelong fisherman Rick Konakowitz wasn’t quite sure himself, even as one hung from the end of his fishing rod, he told McClatchy News. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when the Minnesota angler reeled the rare fish out of frozen Clear Lake, near the town of New Ulm. He was aiming to catch crappie or walleye, but what came out of the ice was strange and vibrant, a kind of fish he’d never even heard of, much less seen.
HOBBIES
KPLC TV

Man reels in rare ‘golden crappie’ lake fishing

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A man who has been ice fishing for over 25 years couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled out a once-in-a-lifetime catch that he plans to put on display. Rick Konakowitz caught a golden crappie while fishing on Clear Lake in Minnesota...
HOBBIES
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Forget Yachts, This Mini-Sub Can Be Towed Behind Your Truck Like a Jet Ski

In the small but exclusive world of personal submarines, there are two brands: U-Boat Worx and Triton. The two go mano a mano for the most part, offering a range of subs for different missions, numbers of passengers and seat layouts. Both brands have their fans, unique selling points and recognizable looks. They also both share the James-Bond-cool factor of being able to take you way below the ocean’s surface to experience what was previously accessible only to professional submariners. But the price tags, size and weight of the underwater craft have kept most potential buyers away from ownership. You have...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy