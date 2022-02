The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, ones that will define how the team looks for the immediate future. We can generally read between some lines when Dallas makes a move and sometimes when they do not. Consider that they have yet to touch the contract of wide receiver Amari Cooper and therefore have preserved the ability to release him this offseason in a relatively painless manner if they choose to do so. They should not choose to do so, but that is not what we are here to discuss today.

