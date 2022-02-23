ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks open higher a day after S&P 500 enters correction territory

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
By Marketwatch
Stocks opened higher Wednesday, bouncing a day after Russia's decision to deploy troops to separatist regions of Ukraine pressured equities, with the S&P 500 entering correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

(djia) was up 187 points, or 0.6%, at 33,783, while the S&P 500
(spx) rose 0.3% to 4,335. The S&P 500's decline on Tuesday left it down more than 10% from its record close in early January, meeting the widely used definition of a market correction. The Nasdaq Composite (comp) was up 0.9% at 13,506.

