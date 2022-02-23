ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Stanley Black & Decker: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

By Nimesh Jaiswal
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Market-leading tools maker Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) has been paying dividends to shareholders for the past 54 consecutive years while maintaining a dividend-growth streak. But is it wise to buy the stock now despite the challenges faced by the company that are born from supply-chain disruptions and input price inflation? Read on to learn our view.

American tool and storage company Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( SWK ) in New Britain, Conn., reported mixed fourth-quarter results recently. While its sales for the quarter missed the consensus estimate by 8.7%, its $2.14 per share adjusted earnings beat the Street’s estimate by 3.9%. Its board of directors has approved a regular first-quarter cash dividend of $0.79 per common share, extending the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies.

However, Citi analysts double downgraded their rating for the stock to Sell from Buy and cut their price target on the stock to $145 from $215. SWK also saw a decline in hedge fund sentiment .

The stock has declined 9.7% in price over the past month and 24.5% over the past nine months to close yesterday’s trading session at $158.65. In addition, it is currently trading 29.5% below its 52-week high of $225, which it hit on May 10, 2021. Furthermore, concerns over supply chain issues and rising input costs make its near-term prospects uncertain.

Here is what could influence SWK’s performance in the coming months:

Top Line Growth Does Not Translate into Bottom Line Improvement

For the fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 1, 2022, SWK’s net sales surged 2% year-over-year to $4.07 billion. Its total assets came in at $28.20 billion for the period ended Jan. 1, 2022, compared to $23.57 billion for the period ended Jan. 2, 2021. However, its net earnings were $328.20 million, representing a 29.8% year-over-year decrease. Also, its EPS came in at $1.99, down 28.9% year-over-year.

High Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month net income margin, SWK’s 10.82% is 68.6% higher than the 6.42% industry average. Its 3.32% trailing-12-month CAPEX/Sales is 27.9% higher than the 2.60% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 15%, 7.37%, and 5.99%, respectively, are higher than the 13.47%, 6.91%, and 5.16% industry averages.

Lower-Than-Industry Valuation

In terms of forward P/CF, SWK’s 7.16x is 48.9% lower than the 14.01 industry average. Likewise, its 13.33x forward non-GAAP P/E is 27.4% lower than the 18.37x industry average. And the stock’s 12.51x and 1.24x respective forward EV/EBIT and non-GAAP PEG are lower than the 15.90x and 1.46x industry averages.

POWR Ratings Do not Indicate Sufficient Upside

SWK has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. SWK has a C grade for Stability, which is consistent with its 1.39 beta .

SWK also has a D grade for Growth and Sentiment. This is justified because analysts expect its EPS to decline 45.4% for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

SWK is ranked #45 of 61 stocks in the Home Improvement & Goods industry. Click here to access all of SWK’s ratings.

Bottom Line

SWK is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $180.20 and $191.18, respectively, indicating a downtrend. Furthermore, it could continue retreating in the near term due to concerns over shipping difficulties and rising materials expenses. So, we think it could be wise to wait for a better entry point in the stock.

How Does Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While SWK has an overall POWR Rating of C, one might want to consider investing in the following Home Improvement & Goods stocks with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: Acuity Brands, Inc. ( AYI ), Masonite International Corp. ( DOOR ), and Duluth Holdings Inc. ( DLTH ).

SWK shares were unchanged in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SWK has declined -15.89%, versus a -8.95% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlS9w_0eMmDYre00

Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles.

More...

The post Stanley Black & Decker: Buy, Sell, or Hold? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

3M cut to Sell equivalent at Morgan Stanley as legal issues weigh

3M (NYSE:MMM) -2.6% pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $150 price target, cut from $185, saying investors appear to be underestimating the company's likely hit from ongoing lawsuits. 3M shares already have lagged multi-industry peers during the past three years based on challenged...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Black
Seeking Alpha

Is Maxeon Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold In 2022?

Shares of MAXN have faced extreme volatility against weak financial trends and overall poor sentiment towards the solar energy sector. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) is a Singapore-based solar panel manufacturer recognized as a leader in the premium segment. The company's proprietary technology achieves greater efficiency, durability, with some weight advantages compared to more commoditized alternatives for both residential and utility solar applications. While the industry outlook is strong into a global push towards renewable energy, solar stocks have been under significant pressure against both supply chain disruptions along with public policy uncertainties including from the stalled U.S. Build Back Better Act. Indeed, MAXN is down by more than 80% over the past year also considering what has been disappointing earnings. That said, we believe the stock looks interesting following the selloff with a potential turnaround. Keeping this one in the speculative category, a ramp-up in production and improving financials can work as upside catalysts for MAXN in 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Is Enphase Energy Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold At Its Current Valuation?

Enphase reported a solid FQ4 and issued robust guidance for FY22. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) reported a double beat on its FQ4 earnings report card and issued robust guidance. The solar energy leader has continued to demonstrate its pricing leadership, comprehensive product suite, and supply chain prowess. Notably, Enphase emphasized that it has dealt with the most pressing concerns on its supply chain as CEO Badri Kothandaraman emphasized (edited):
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy During a Sell-Off

Alteryx is a data analytics disruptor with lots of upside potential. Block is a proven fintech leader that could keep climbing. Salesforce.com is a stable cloud business with a more reasonable valuation. The best investors view stock market corrections as opportunities. When prices come down temporarily, investors can buy on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Stock#Net Sales#Stanley Black Decker#Hold#Swk#American#Citi#Sell#Eps
Seekingalpha.com

Fisker is still a buy at Morgan Stanley despite slower production ramp

Morgan Stanley said the bull thesis on Overweight-rated Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is largely intact after the electric vehicle maker said the Ocean launch is still on track for November. Analyst Adam Jonas: "It's an exciting time for FSR and the potential upside for equity holders is significant, in our view. However,...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Too Late To Sell, Too Soon To Buy

Nibbling around the edges, sure. But wholesale selling in panic or buying in hope? Patience, Master Luke, Patience. No one knows when the market will turn up (or down) no matter how confidently - or stridently - they state their opinion. I wrote exclusively for Investor's Edge subscribers "What Will...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

Affirm’s Q2 revenue topped analysts’ expectations. But its net loss widened significantly, and its leverage roughly doubled. Affirm’s business looks wobbly -- and it could easily lose its balance as macro headwinds rattle the markets. Affirm's (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

After Mixed Results In Q4, Is Morgan Stanley Stock A Buy?

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has lost 2% YTD, outperforming the S&P500 over the same period (down 8%). However, it still has an upside potential of 21% to its fair value of $116 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The bank posted mixed fourth-quarter results, with earnings topping estimates and revenues falling short. It reported total revenues of $14.5 billion – up 7% y-o-y. This could be attributed to a 59% y-o-y jump in investment management and a 10% increase in wealth management businesses, partially offset by a 4% drop in the institutional securities unit. The investment management business benefited from the higher Assets under Management (AuM) – segment AuM increased 100% y-o-y to $1.56 trillion. Similarly, the wealth management business grew on the back of higher AuM and an increase in the outstanding loan balance. On the flip side, the institutional securities’ revenues fell in the quarter due to a 31% drop in the FICC (fixed income, currency, & commodity) trading revenues. Overall, the bank’s adjusted net income increased 10% y-o-y to $3.6 billion in Q4.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

"Buy when everyone is selling"

Easier said than done for normal investors, but not for company insiders. Tracey highlights two of their key advantages and shows how you can get in on the action as...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Arrow Electronics (ARW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Is Warby Parker Stock A Buy Or Sell: Retail Pivot And Dilution Makes It A Hold

Warby Parker started off as an online-only offering but eventually pivoted to a more omnichannel strategy that involves them opening stores. We started into this segment by looking at EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF), a company known for its exceptional product markups on the basis of a wide portfolio of brand licenses. Our concern with Essilor was pretenders to the eyewear throne like Warby Parker (WRBY), a more progressive brand that leans on ESG messaging and originated as a digital only idea, focused heavily on raising awareness about what many might view as an excessive markup in their markets and focusing on affordability. Warby is beginning to converge on the Essilor model, which initially may come across as a demerit of the sustainability of the online model, but actually does appear to be the consequence of simply good performance on omnichannel marketing. We are quite impressed with LTV figures, and think that holistic eye care purchasers really do represent an opportunity. We think sales growth can continue to outpace SG&A and provide margin improvements. However, we don't love that the Warby proposition is focused on driving down capital returns in the sector.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy