Morning Skate: Wings vs Avs - Preview, How to Watch

RONAN — The Valkyries made it a Bigfork sweep late Saturday, combining power with patience and beating Thompson Falls for the Western B Divisional girls basketball championship.
Bigfork takes a 22-1 record to the State B tournament March 10-12 at MSU-Bozeman; Thompson Falls (16-8) also is headed to State.
Eureka made it a 1-2-3 sweep by District 7-B programs, beating Anaconda 56-53 in the consolation game. Because Thompson Falls beat Eureka 36-22 in Friday’s semifinals, the Lions cannot challenge for a spot at state.
The Lions beat Mission 55-42 in a Saturday morning loser-out to gain the consolation game.
Anaconda, which thumped Florence 62-31...
Comments / 0