ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Morning Skate: Wings vs Avs - Preview, How to Watch

By J.J. from Kansas
wingingitinmotown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Detroit Red Wings season. When last we saw this plucky team play a hockey game, it was a shootout victory in New York over a competitive Rangers team. This opponent...

www.wingingitinmotown.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Premier Hockey Federation on February 26 - Six vs. Riveters, Beauts vs. Pride | Faceoffs, How to Watch, Previews

TORONTO SIX (11-2-1) vs. METROPOLITAN RIVETERS (5-8-1) Time: 2:00 p.m. ET. Where: Prudential Center Practice Facility (Newark, N.J.) The no. 1 team in the PHF is looking to bounce back after losing just their second game in regulation this season, as the Toronto Six are coming off a 3-0 loss to the last-place Buffalo Beauts in a special outdoor game this past Monday. It was the first regulation loss for the Six in nine games, and the first time the team has been shutout this season. Yet, they are still three points ahead of the Connecticut Whale for first in the league, with one of the best offenses in the league, led by the dominant Mikyla Grant-Mentis.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Dylan Larkin
KRDO News Channel 13

Lewis-Palmer advances to Sweet 16

The Lewis-Palmer Rangers advanced to the Sweet 16 by knocking off a scrappy Sand Creek squad, 76-43. The Rangers were locked up in a tight contest early, but blew the game open with suffocating defense. Lewis-Palmer will face Falcon in the Sweet 16. The post Lewis-Palmer advances to Sweet 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Avs Preview#Bsdet#Alt Radio#The Detroit Red Wings#Avalanche#Lgrw
Daily Inter Lake

Clean sweep

RONAN — The Valkyries made it a Bigfork sweep late Saturday, combining power with patience and beating Thompson Falls for the Western B Divisional girls basketball championship. Bigfork takes a 22-1 record to the State B tournament March 10-12 at MSU-Bozeman; Thompson Falls (16-8) also is headed to State. Eureka made it a 1-2-3 sweep by District 7-B programs, beating Anaconda 56-53 in the consolation game. Because Thompson Falls beat Eureka 36-22 in Friday’s semifinals, the Lions cannot challenge for a spot at state. The Lions beat Mission 55-42 in a Saturday morning loser-out to gain the consolation game. Anaconda, which thumped Florence 62-31...
RONAN, MT
Detroit Sports Nation

What To Watch For In Red Wings Vs. Maple Leafs

Matchups like this don’t come all the time. The Detroit Red Wings will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the latest clash between the two rivals. It’s a big deal any time rivals meet on the ice, and with platforms like PointsBet Ontario launching soon in for Canadian sports bettors and Michigan sports betting already well underway, both fans and sports bettors alike will set their sights on this series for years to come.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy