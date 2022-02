Kanye West is going in on Pete Davidson on Instagram with posts featuring a Saturday Night Live skit in which the comedian says Ye needs medication. On Thursday (Feb. 17), the Chicago rapper-producer jumped on his IG account and posted a video of a 2018 SNL skit in which Pete called out Kanye for his bizarre rant on an SNL episode prior where he announced his support for then-President Donald Trump. In the clip, the comedian jokes about Ye getting off his medication and revealed that he’s taking medicine for his own mental illness and it’s not a big deal. At the end of his skit, he aimed a message to Kanye. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse for acting like a jackass,” he said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO