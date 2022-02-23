What Not to Do When Hosting or Attending a Baby Shower

Serving cocktails at a baby shower—where, in most cases, a pregnant guest of honor chooses not to drink—may feel awkward at first, but offering a variety of boozy beverages is perfectly appropriate, say our experts. "Is it okay to serve alcohol at a shower? Yes!" says etiquette author Myka Meier, who runs an online finishing course through Beaumont Etiquette. "Just because the parent-to-be may not be drinking does not mean their guests aren't!" Serving up an array of party-ready mixed drinks and fizzy blends for toasts is an accepted shorthand for marking a happy occasion. "It's a celebratory gathering, and such gatherings typically include alcoholic beverages, especially for toasting," says etiquette expert Pattie Ehsaei. (Of course, if you're not sure whether a full bar would set the mood the baby's parents are hoping for, it's fine to ask them whether they prefer a dry event.) Plan your menu with three rules in mind—and then plan to say a few words while you all raise a glass to the new little one.

