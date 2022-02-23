Fair Repair Bill Moving Forward at MN State Capitol

Luxury travel and lifestyle magazine Conde Nast Traveler asked 50 people from around the country to name their state's most hipster city. In the video below, some were predictable picks ("There's nothing more hipster than Portland, Oregon where the youth like to be homeless and food trucks run rampant"). Other answers were either difficult or surprising ("There's not a lot of hipsters in Arkansas. Maybe somewhere in the mountains, like Ozark Mountains. It's not really my scene.").

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO