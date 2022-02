Texarkana, are you ready for the big game on Sunday? What would the game be like without some great food, right?. Many Americans will be gathering this weekend to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Some folks will be celebrating by going to their nearest bar or restaurant while others are just planning on watching the game from the comfort of home with a few friends or family members. Sure, you could cook up some tasty treats, snacks, or food but that will mean a little extra work in the kitchen. Why not just order up some food to go from area restaurants so you can just enjoy the game instead?

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 15 DAYS AGO