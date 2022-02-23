Bengals' website weighs in on idea of moving Jonah Williams to new spot

The Cincinnati Bengals would appear ready to do anything and everything to fix the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow this offseason.

But what about moving left tackle Jonah Williams?

That’s an idea fans and media have speculated about when theorycrafting ways the team can improve the line dramatically in one offseason.

But when asked about moving Williams to right tackle, Geoff Hobson of the team’s website said the following:

“Very kind of you and I hope you keep reading. I think that’s a non-starter. If they ever moved Jonah Williams from left tackle, it would probably be inside. He’s not a big guy, but he’s very smart and athletic and you wonder what kind of center he would make.”

It’s a totally fair assessment and indeed, there’s an angle where Williams could make for a better guard than tackle. He’s been very good on the left edge, but not necessarily irreplaceable. If a better option were to come along, there’s nothing wrong with kicking him inside. Getting an upgrade at tackle and letting him upgrade a guard spot would be fixing two spots, regardless.

Of course, Bengals coaches have been publicly against moving Williams in the past. He was a borderline top-10 pick and generally, they’d like to see him work out at a more premium spot.

But with how desperate things are right now? Everything should be on the table, even asking Williams to move.