ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals' website weighs in on idea of moving Jonah Williams to new spot

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Xqbr_0eMlqYOw00

The Cincinnati Bengals would appear ready to do anything and everything to fix the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow this offseason.

But what about moving left tackle Jonah Williams?

That’s an idea fans and media have speculated about when theorycrafting ways the team can improve the line dramatically in one offseason.

But when asked about moving Williams to right tackle, Geoff Hobson of the team’s website said the following:

“Very kind of you and I hope you keep reading. I think that’s a non-starter. If they ever moved Jonah Williams from left tackle, it would probably be inside. He’s not a big guy, but he’s very smart and athletic and you wonder what kind of center he would make.”

It’s a totally fair assessment and indeed, there’s an angle where Williams could make for a better guard than tackle. He’s been very good on the left edge, but not necessarily irreplaceable. If a better option were to come along, there’s nothing wrong with kicking him inside. Getting an upgrade at tackle and letting him upgrade a guard spot would be fixing two spots, regardless.

Of course, Bengals coaches have been publicly against moving Williams in the past. He was a borderline top-10 pick and generally, they’d like to see him work out at a more premium spot.

But with how desperate things are right now? Everything should be on the table, even asking Williams to move.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Donald says Joe Burrow's comments woke him up during Super Bowl LVI

Let Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald tell it, comments from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were what lit a fire under him during Super Bowl LVI. In a sitdown with Peter King of NBC Sports, Donald said the sideline scuffle roughly one minute into the second half featured some on-field chatter. The fact Burrow told Donald a shove that sent him out of bounds was a clean play apparently had a big impact on the defensive tackle:
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay. Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put. Per The Action...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson

Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Doug Flutie Thinks This QB Is Better Than Josh Allen

More and more people are coming around to the fact that Buffalo's Josh Allen is an amazing quarterback, but some people still don't think Allen is the best quarterback in team history yet. Former Buffalo Bill Doug Flutie was caught by TMZ as he was leaving dinner with NFL great...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Post

Dolphins sign quarterback; Flores willing to share his evidence against Ross for NFL investigation

The Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Chris Streveler on Tuesday. With the Dolphins expected to move forward with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback heading into his third NFL season, Streveler could be put in position to compete with Jacoby Brissett or another quarterback for backup duties behind Tagovailoa. Brissett, Miami’s backup last year who started five games, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement on the team’s latest move. He clearly has a lot of respect for Hitchens as a player and leader. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question. Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
AllTitans

Veteran Wide Receiver Comes Home

NASHVILLE – The Titans are hoping a return to Tennessee will help wide receiver Josh Malone make more happy memories. A former University of Tennessee and Station Camp High, Malone signed a futures contract with the Titans on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Malone was a fourth-round draft pick of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Report: Bengals hire former NFL defensive coordinator as coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly filled a vacancy on the coaching staff expeditiously by bringing in a former defensive coordinator. Al Golden left Zac Taylor's staff to become defensive coordinator at Notre Dame so there was an opening for a linebackers coach. Multiple reports, including those from NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, indicate the team has hired James Bettcher.
NFL
TODAY.com

Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. announces birth of son, shares name

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is also celebrating the birth of his son, Zydn. Beckham, 29, and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, welcomed their first child together on Feb. 17, just four days after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20 at SoFi stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Names Texans Starting Quarterback Right Now

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Daniel Jeremiah predicts every first-round selection

The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 is filled with some surprises, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week. Plenty of stars shined at the Senior Bowl and they shot up the boards. Finding the next great quarterback is a huge objective for most NFL franchise, but the 2022 NFL Draft is not expected to be stocked with heavy-hitting quarterbacks. Jeremiah only has two signal-callers make the Day 1 cut.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals defensive back retires

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the Cincinnati Bengals' free agents won't be back with the team next year after announcing his retirement. Safety Ricardo Allen is stepping away from the NFL after seven seasons, according to a post on Instagram. He got in 14 games in his only season with the Bengals and made 14 tackles.
NFL
AllTrojans

USC QB Caleb Williams Reveals One Fault About Los Angeles Living

Caleb Williams has been in Los Angeles for less than one month, and is beginning to acclimate to the Southern California lifestyle. Williams announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1, after entering the transfer portal in January. He spent one season with the Oklahoma Sooners under former head coach Lincoln Riley.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Has Odds to Join Vikings Most Hated Rival

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was semi-credibly linked to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise allegedly “made the call” on Cousins’ price tag for trade. Such calls and rumors are on the backdrop of an offseason when Minnesota could choose to trade its QB1,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB selected 7th overall in USFL draft

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy