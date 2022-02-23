ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

Jefferson to celebrate Mardi Gras Upriver

thehendersonnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON, Texas - Get ready for one of the...

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsnationnow.com

Drop the indoor masks? New guidance planned Friday

(NewsNation Now) — Sources close to the issue say that the Biden administration will cut the straps on mask-wearing regulations Friday, dropping the recommendation that people wear masks indoors at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the root of the change is a shift in how...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jefferson, TX
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports. Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade
Reuters

Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy