Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores claims he was offered money to keep quiet after firing

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. With the combine right around the corner and free agency just three weeks away, I didn't think we'd be spending half the newsletter today talking about retired quarterbacks, but yup, that's about to happen. Not only did Tom Brady manage to sneak into today's newsletter, but we'll also be talking about Troy Aikman, who seems to be on the verge of leaving Fox after 21 seasons with the network.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO