‘No Way Home’ Cast Recreates Spider-Man Pointing Meme to Announce ‘No Way Home’ Video Release

Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to get Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to recreate the infamous pointing meme. As soon as the concept for this film trickled out a lot of fans were wondering if we would see this exact moment unfold on-screen. Theater audiences kind of got that during No Way Home, but the movie's official account decided to make things literal to celebrate the pre-orders for the home video release. In the image Sony posted, Holland, Garfield, and Maguire are all staring each other down. Marvel Studios' Spidey can barely contain that wide smile as they brought the Internet's favorite moment with the hero to life. It's still surreal to see all three together in one place. It's clear that feeling isn't going to wear off any time soon. Check out the meme for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO