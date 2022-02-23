Unite Group returns to FY profit in 2021

NatWest swung to a huge profit in the past year as the Government-backed bank released more money it held to one side during the Covid-19 pandemic.The bank reported an operating pre-tax profit of £4 billion in 2021, up from an operating pre-tax loss of £481 million a year earlier.During the year it put £1.3 billion back on to its balance sheet from the £3.2 billion put aside during the pandemic, including £341 million in the final three months of the year.📢 Our Annual Results have now been released, take a look:#NatWestGroupResults https://t.co/UmCq9A452w— NatWest Group (@NatWestGroup) February 18, 2022Shareholders are...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO