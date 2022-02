We're officially in the dead of winter 2022, a weird period that has some of us heading into the office at least a few days a week. If, like me, you've officially forgotten how to put together an outfit that will be seen by others for hours at a time, the thought of working IRL can be the stuff of a stress dream. However, office dressing needn't be scary! Instead, follow the winter office style outfit recipes that I've outlined for you below. Feel free to shop my favorite picks—like a cushy cardigan from RE/DONE that makes me want to snuggle up in it for hours or a pleated skirt from AJE that is the definition of cozy winter dressing—or just take some much-need OOTD inspiration.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO