Income Tax

Track Your Tax Refund with Free Tools From the IRS and USPS

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8sRt_0eMlh6lc00

Tracking your tax refund has never been easier. There are free tools available, such as the IRS “Where’s My Refund?” tool and USPS Informed Delivery, that allow taxpayers to track their tax refund and know exactly when it’s arriving.

You can access the “Where’s My Refund?” tool through IRS.gov or the IRS2Go App to check your refund status 24 hours after an e-filed return is received. This tool also provides a personalized date after the return is processed and a refund is approved. According to the IRS, most tax refunds are issued within 21 days; however, some may take longer if the return requires additional review.

To use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool, you must provide your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, your filing status and the amount of your expected refund. The IRS updates this tool once per day, typically at night.

If you’re expecting a paper check through the mail, you can also use USPS Informed Delivery. This free USPS service sends you alerts for all new mail with images of the front of letters so you know what’s arriving.

Before signing up for Informed Delivery, CNET advises you to first check whether Informed Delivery is available in your area. If it’s available, go to the USPS Informed Delivery page and select “Sign Up for Free.”

Enter your mailing address and accept the terms and conditions. Next, choose a username, password and security key. Press continue after entering your contact information.

You’ll need to verify your identity . Select “Verify identity online” to receive a verification code on your phone or select “Request invitation code by mail” if you want the USPS to mail you a code. You may also visit your local post office to verify your identity in person.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Track Your Tax Refund with Free Tools From the IRS and USPS

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

