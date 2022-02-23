Ranking all 32 NFL teams as possible Aaron Rodgers destinations in 2022

If it feels like this post is deja vu … well, it is.

But that’s because an uncertain NFL offseason for Aaron Rodgers is deja vu.

A year ago or so, we found out the quarterback wasn’t very happy with the Green Bay Packers, leading to a summer full of “will he stay or will he force a trade?”

It ended with Rodgers playing for the Pack and having a huge season. He seemed more content heading into this offseason. But now, it’s uncertain all over again with Rodgers’ Instagram post indicating … something. Is it goodbye to the Packers? Goodbye to the NFL altogether?

We’ll see. For now, let’s dive in — which of the 32 NFL franchises could be the best place for Rodgers, regardless of cap room and assets to deal for the MVP? We’ll factor in location, Super Bowl chances and more.

31

Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A whole bunch of teams are doing just fine at quarterback. Like this one.

28

Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oh yeah, how could I forget that Matthew Stafford JUST WON THE SUPER BOWL! Shouldn’t this team be even lower?

24

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence, Year 2! But also they’re nowhere near Super Bowl ready.

20

New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Bill Belichick wouldn’t … would he? Mac Jones seems like the guy going forward. I’m just wondering if Belichick might want to make one more run and thinks he could do it with Rodgers …

Nah.

17

Philadelphia Eagles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I sort of don’t know here. On one hand, they were pretty good last year and it feels like there’s some uncertainty about Jalen Hurts. Plus, Philly is a great city! On the other, is this really where Rodgers would want to play for, perhaps, the rest of his career?

15

Tennessee Titans

The “I think they’re OK at quarterback right now … but are they?” option. This would be like the Warriors firing Mark Jackson and hiring Steve Kerr — taking an already-good situation and upgrading. Nashville is cool, too. I just don’t see it happening.

14

Las Vegas Raiders

I sort of think they should be higher on this list, simply because the Raiders do Raiders things, and a very Raiders thing to do would be to leap at the chance to get Rodgers to Vegas even though they seem happy with Derek Carr.

13

Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Hmm. A team with some receiving talent, with a defense that could be really good again … not bad, right?

12

New York Giants

Hey, you get to live close to New York (the commute is hell if you didn’t live in New Jersey), you get to play for a team that might be a quarterback away from upgrading … it’s not as bad as it seems! Daniel Jones who?

9

Cleveland Browns

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Alright, let’s be serious for a moment: Baker Mayfield might be better next year when he’s healthy. But when you’re the Browns and you haven’t won in forever and you maybe have a chance to put Rodgers under center … it’s enticing.

6

Miami Dolphins

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel and Rodgers together, in beautiful Miami, with a team that feels like it could maybe contend assuming it spent on upgrades elsewhere. Hmm! (Sorry, Tua.)

2

Green Bay Packers

A bird in the hand, etc.

Better the devil you know, etc.

Point is, if he was close to a Super Bowl last year and Green Bay is a known quantity, staying might be the right way to go … assuming the Packers want him to stay!

1

Denver Broncos

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

It’s obvious and it’s too perfect: The team could be really, really good with Rodgers under center. His former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett would be his coach. Denver is an awesome city. There you go.