Bad Beat: UConn pulls off miraculous win over Villanova but falls short of the cover

UConn should have lost Tuesday night’s game to Villanova. Then, they came back and should have covered a 2.5-point spread.

Instead, they won AND fell short of the cover.

Favored at home, the 21st-ranked Huskies trailed No. 8 Villanova by four points with under 40 seconds left to play. All ‘Nova had to do was not turn the ball over and knock down a few free throws.

That proved to be too much.

After a UConn turnover, Villanova guard Caleb Daniels missed the front end of a one-and-one, missing an opportunity to extend the Wildcats lead with 30 seconds left. UConn took advantage out of the ensuing timeout break, as forward Tyler Polley knocked down a clutch three-pointer to cut the deficit to one point.

At this point, Villanova was sweating but still in the driver’s seat. Just don’t turn it ov…

OK, so this call was a bit controversial.

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie ran into a trap with 17 seconds left and a jump ball was called with the possession arrow in UConn’s favor. Many fans questioned the call.

Either way, it resulted in a Huskies possession and the go-ahead basket on an R.J. Cole layup.

And that’s where the bad beat comes in.

If you were a UConn -2.5 bettor, you were resigned to losing well before this moment. But then the Huskies were up one and there was a glimmer of hope.

On ‘Nova’s next possession, Gillespie drove into the lane for a go-ahead layup attempt but instead was called for a charge. That meant Villanova had to foul for a shot at the ball back, so they put UConn’s Andre Jackson on the free throw line with less than a second left and a chance at the backdoor cover.

The first free throw was good. The second missed.

Villanova +2.5 bettors were spared. UConn -145 moneyline bettors were ecstatic. UConn +2.5 bettors were left holding the bag.

