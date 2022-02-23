ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Rugby club wins national championship

vt.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Tech men’s club rugby team traveled to Houston, Texas, in December and brought back first place in the Division I-AA Men's Collegiate Rugby Championship — all in less than 24 hours. “We're only a club team. We have player coaches, don't have a lot of...

vtx.vt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Pittsburgh

PIAA Moving Football Championships From Hersheypark Stadium To Cumberland Valley High School

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV  PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How sweet it was. For at least the next four years, Pennsylvania’s high school football state championship games will no longer be played in Hershey. The PIAA announced Wednesday that its championship games for football, soccer, and field hockey would be moving to be played at nearby Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. The PIAA football championships have been held at Hersheypark since 1998. (Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent) According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mansion Park in Altoona and Penn State’s Beaver Stadium also submitted bids to host the title games. “It was a very...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

WCU Swimmers Save a Woman’s Life, Then Win a Conference Championship

Logan Brockway and Stephen Dow, facing camera, celebrate Dow's win, which was not the only standout moment of the day. A group of West Chester University swimmers recently helped save the life of a choking woman at a lunch spot in York, Pa. They then went on to win several races at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Swimming Championship. Mike Jensen dove into the circumstances of this memorable day for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
YORK, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Shippensburg University softball team eager to start

The 2022 season for the Shippensburg University Softball Team is ready and eager to start their season. They will start off this weekend at Glenville State. Overall, it’s the beginning of a 50-game regular season for the Raiders – SU’s first season with a “full” schedule of games since 2019. The Raiders did manage 40 games last year, but only left the state of Pennsylvania once in order to face Shepherd for its conference doubleheader.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

