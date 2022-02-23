Electric Car Sales Doubled Last Year

Recently, I was involved in a discussion where the pervasive opinion was that new cars are more expensive but worse than they were 20 years ago. Most commonly cited was that emissions regulations have added to costs yet reduced efficiency and reliability. This is not a new opinion and tends to come from people of a certain age, then repeated as fact by the next generation, and so on. However, it has always struck me as a bit nonsensical, and now it's time to examine the subject. So, we decided to pick a car from 20 years ago and make a reasonably direct comparison and see how it shakes out. For that, we've chosen the E46 generation BMW 3 Series as it set the bar for the driver's compact sedan and is still revered today.

