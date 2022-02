If anyone had ever said to me that one day I would be celebrating my son’s heavenly birthday, I wouldn’t have believed them. And yet, here we are approaching Tom’s ninth “heavenly birthday”. That is nine years of not being able to buy him a present, nine years of not having a cake, nine years of not gathering the family together to celebrate – nine long, lost years.I have been reading an article about wishing our loved ones a “heavenly birthday” and whether it is right to celebrate them. The writer says: “A birthday is recorded on the date that...

