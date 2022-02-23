ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson 'Deeply Sorry' For Saudi League Remarks

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Immelman joins Tommy Tran to...

247sports.com

golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
MarketWatch

Golf’s Phil Mickelson expresses regret over Saudi remarks as KPMG says sponsorship deal has ended by mutual agreement

Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed golf superleague, which he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly. Mickelson also said in a statement he has felt pressure and stress affecting him at a deeper level over the last 10 years and needs time away. However, he did not say if he would be taking a break from golf. “I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this,” he said.
GOLF
Telegraph

Phil Mickelson takes break from golf but refuses to say sorry to PGA after Saudi rebel tour humiliation

Phil Mickelson is taking a self-enforced break from professional golf after the Saudi Super Golf League furore - but has declined from saying sorry to the PGA Tour. Mickelson released an apology on Tuesday night that, in fact, on deeper reading, was a non-apology. The 51-year-old expressed far more remorse from what he said about the Saudis' mission to overhaul the game with its F1-style global breakaway, than his threat to the PGA and European Tours by helping to effect a split in the global game.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Saudi League
247Sports

Jocelyn Alo: 'Ever since I was young I’ve kind of had this in my head for a while'

NORMAN, Okla. — Some four years ago, almost to the day, Jocelyn Alo stepped to the plate and smashed a pair of her now-95 career home runs in a 7-2 victory over Arizona State in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Afterwards in Palm Springs, she had the pleasure of meeting home run queen Lauren Chamberlain for the first time.
BASEBALL
Golf Digest

Greg Norman warns PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan 'This is just the beginning' in strongly-worded letter

LIV Golf investments CEO Greg Norman chastised PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and warned "This is just the beginning" in a strongly worded letter distributed Thursday. The letter comes two days after Monahan reiterated his stance that any player signing with the rumored Saudi-backed golf league, which LIV Golf Invetments is behind, would be banned from the PGA Tour in a players meeting ahead of the Honda Classic. Norman has insisted that any such ban would not hold up legally.
GOLF
