Phil Mickelson 'Deeply Sorry' For Saudi League Remarks

Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed golf superleague, which he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly. Mickelson also said in a statement he has felt pressure and stress affecting him at a deeper level over the last 10 years and needs time away. However, he did not say if he would be taking a break from golf. “I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this,” he said.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO