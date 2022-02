A man who was lying in the street near the Hilton Atlanta was accidentally killed by a valet driver at the downtown hotel Friday morning, according to authorities. The fatal crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Courtland Street. A valet retrieving a guest’s vehicle was exiting the parking deck when he struck and killed the victim, who appeared to be lying in the middle of the road, Atlanta police said in a news release.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO