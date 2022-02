Low-cost Canadian airline Swoop is expanding its presence in the United States, adding five new destinations this summer across the country. The airline, which is owned by fellow Canadian carrier WestJet, will add non-stop flights to New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, according to the company. The carrier will also expand the current service it offers in San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando, and the Phoenix area.

