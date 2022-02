The Lubbock Police Officer who let a driver with a stuck accelerator crash into his vehicle says he did so because other vehicles didn't yield the right of way. On Friday, February 18th, Lubbock Police received a 911 call from 18-year-old Nikolas Merritt-Voels, who said that his brakes weren't working and he couldn't stop. This was at around 2:40 p.m. in the afternoon along Loop 289. Merritt-Voels was traveling at around 90 miles an hour.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO