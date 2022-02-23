ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Psaki confirms Biden-Putin meeting off the table

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Morgan Chalfant
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIZF8_0eMlRHtA00

( The Hill ) – Any plans for a meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are off the table for the time being, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

Psaki did not explicitly rule out a meeting happening in the future but said Biden would not meet with Putin unless Russia de-escalates the situation in Ukraine by pulling back troops.

“We’re never going to completely closed the door to diplomacy,” he told reporters during a briefing, adding, however, that “diplomacy can’t succeed unless Russia changes course.”

The comments were not particularly surprising. Minutes earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he was scrapping a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that had been tentatively planned for Thursday.

The White House said on Sunday that Biden had agreed “in principal” to meet with Putin after the Blinken-Lavrov meeting, on the condition that Russia did not invade Ukraine. That was before Putin sent forces into eastern Ukraine.

The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed economic sanctions on Russia , saying the decision by Putin to send forces into the Donbas represented an invasion of Ukraine.

Putin ordered forces into the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine after declaring them independent.

“He is setting up a rationale to take more territory by force, in my view,” Biden in remarks from the East Room on Tuesday as he announced the sanctions. “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Biden accused Russia of a blatant violation of international law and said the U.S. believed that Putin is laying the groundwork for a broader invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, Biden expressed fleeting hope for diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jones County Dollar General employee charged with embezzlement

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Dollar General employee on an embezzlement charge. Christi Causey, 60, of Soso, was arrested on Friday, February 25. She is accused of embezzling more than $62,000 from the store in Calhoun since October 2021. Causey is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 additional arrests made in shooting death of McComb 6-year-old

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, February 24, McComb police made two additional arrests in connection to the shooting that killed a six-year-old. Jakhyri Isaac, 17, and Eric Spurlock, 20, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 20 at Central Park in McComb. Oterrious Marks, 6, was […]
MCCOMB, MS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#State#The White House
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
HollywoodLife

Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claps Back At Ted Cruz’s ‘Peppermint Patty’ Dig

Jen Psaki shared that she likes Peppermint Patty and didn’t find Ted Cruz’s comments comparing her to the ‘Charlie Brown’ character as an insult. Jen Psaki proved she’s unphased by Ted Cruz’s attempt to rouse her as she clapped back at his “Peppermint Patty” diss. During a White House briefing, a reporter asked Joe Biden’s press secretary how she feels about referring to as the Charlie Brown character. “Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. So I’m not gonna take it too offensively,” she said, then turned directly to the cameras. “Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I’m a little tougher than that. But there you go.”
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy