Travel

JAZZIZ Travel #33: Sigurd Hole (PODCAST)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz...

The Guardian

The Cunning Little Vixen review – colourful staging takes Janáček’s opera to the dark side

Storms blew away last week’s planned premiere of English National Opera’s new version of Janáček’s 1924 hymn to the cycles of the living world. The opening was quickly rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, but it was a useful reminder that our coexistence in nature has a pitiless side, as well as the pantheistic charge that fires Janáček’s ecstatic score.
PERFORMING ARTS
Guitar World Magazine

Freekbass on his 5 best bass albums

Cincinnati-born Chris Sherman was once dubbed ‘The New Spiritual Warrior For The Funk’ by none other than the legendary Bootsy Collins, who was instrumental in Sherman finding his own bass guitar sound and path, now under the name Freekbass. His first musical endeavors were based in his home...
CINCINNATI, OH
Guitar World Magazine

Michael Angelo-Batio dubs new Guitar Solo book “the most comprehensive book on guitar that has ever been written”

A new book from CEM Publishing, simply titled Guitar Solo, is putting in a good bid to become the most exhaustive guide on guitar solo technique to ever be assembled. The no-nonsense tome – which clocks in at 1,100 pages and runs the gamut from basic music theory to advanced, genre-specific lead techniques – has reportedly won the endorsement of speed king Michael Angelo-Batio.
MUSIC
Sigurd Hole
Rolling Stone

Raveena: Tales of a Dancing, Time-Traveling Space Princess

Click here to read the full article. At the height of the pandemic, when clubs were closed and social gatherings seemed precarious and people were growing increasingly restless at home, the 27-year-old artist Raveena Aurora dragged a mirror out into her living room. She’d stand in front of it and dance almost every day, something that took her back to being a kid. “In middle school. the most popular music was a lot of stuff being influenced by Bollywood — all those Timbaland songs, Nelly Furtado, ‘Get Ur Freak On,’” she remembers. “That was the time where I was dancing...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
#Jazz#Field Recordings#Folk Music#Jazziz Travel#Norwegian#Oslo World#Yanomami
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Phosphorescent – “I’m A Mess” (Nick Lowe Cover)

Right now, Matthew Houck’s country-rock project Phosphorescent is in the midst of an endeavor known as The Full Moon Project. Houck says that he’ll release a new song every time there’s a full moon this year. Thus far, the project is focused on covering the work of great literary songwriters. The project started a month ago with Phosphorescent’s version of Randy Newman’s “Bad News From Home.” Today, they’ve followed that up by taking on Lloyd Cole.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
The Portland Mercury

Film Review: Cyrano Is a Musical, but Why? Nobody Nose

The most astounding thing about Cyrano is not that this film, based on a French comedy from the 1890s, begins with Peter Dinklage performing a sword-fighting rap battle. It’s that this is, in fact, how the original play began. The original play introduces Cyrano as a large-nosed, charismatic, obnoxious,...
PORTLAND, OR

