Salt Lake City, UT

Video captures Black Hawk helicopter crash near Utah ski slopes

By Kelly Hayes
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY - Two Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident on Tuesday near a Utah ski resort, officials said — and multiple witnesses to the incident captured the scene on video. None of those aboard the helicopter nor the dozens of skiers nearby were...

